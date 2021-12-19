Charli XCX Demos
Charli XCX Was So Bummed Her ‘SNL’ Performance Was Cut She Might Just Drop Demos Instead

Charli XCX was supposed to perform songs from her forthcoming album, Crash on Saturday Night Live tonight, but Covid-19 put a damper on that.

The spread of the new Omicron variant in New York had impacted so many SNL cast members that the show opted to go on tonight with a much more limited staff and cast than normal — and no live studio audience. The changes meant that it wasn’t possible to execute Charli XCX’s appearance, so she clarified that her performance was canceled, but not by her:

In the meantime, she wants fans to stay excited about the “poptastic” and “sexual and demonic” new album she has on the way, so instead of a live performance it might be time to send out some rough drafts of new music?

Since she’s already shared both “Good Ones” — along with a pitch-shifted remix from Perfume Genius — and her fantastic collaboration with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens (who were supposed to perform alongside her on SNL) “New Shapes,” it is likely that Charli has a few more finished tracks up her sleeve before the album comes out next year. But hey, demos are always a great addition too! Drop the music Charli, we’re all stuck at home and ready to listen.

