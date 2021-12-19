Charli XCX was supposed to perform songs from her forthcoming album, Crash on Saturday Night Live tonight, but Covid-19 put a damper on that.

The spread of the new Omicron variant in New York had impacted so many SNL cast members that the show opted to go on tonight with a much more limited staff and cast than normal — and no live studio audience. The changes meant that it wasn’t possible to execute Charli XCX’s appearance, so she clarified that her performance was canceled, but not by her:

heya just to clear up any confusion i didn’t decide to cancel or pull out of the show tonight! We were informed at around 3pm ish that my segment of the show wouldn’t be able to go ahead for everyone’s safety and so there was nothing we could do 💔 — Charli (@charli_xcx) December 19, 2021

In the meantime, she wants fans to stay excited about the “poptastic” and “sexual and demonic” new album she has on the way, so instead of a live performance it might be time to send out some rough drafts of new music?

maybe i’ll just drop some demos instead to keep u guys hype…🩸 — Charli (@charli_xcx) December 19, 2021

Since she’s already shared both “Good Ones” — along with a pitch-shifted remix from Perfume Genius — and her fantastic collaboration with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens (who were supposed to perform alongside her on SNL) “New Shapes,” it is likely that Charli has a few more finished tracks up her sleeve before the album comes out next year. But hey, demos are always a great addition too! Drop the music Charli, we’re all stuck at home and ready to listen.