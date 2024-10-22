In case you’re not up to date on trends that are specific to Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat tour, one of the show’s popular elements is the “Apple” Dance Cam. It involves a specific audience member being featured on the in-arena Dance Cam as they perform the viral dance to Charli’s Brat song “Apple.” Well, one recent Dance Cam moment has generated some attention online.

It happened at one of Charli’s recently Los Angeles shows, and it involved Brittany Brokski (as Daily Dot notes). For the uninitiated, Broski is an influencer who came to viral fame in 2019, over her back-and-forth reaction to trying kombucha for the first time. Well, Broski and some friends were featured on the Dance Cam in San Francisco, but in a video that has now gone viral, a man pushes Broski out of the way in order to be featured on camera himself.

Word of the incident has clearly made its way back to Charli, who seemingly referenced it while performing in San Francisco on October 20, when she said, “You don’t wanna be like that guy in LA on the internet.”

Also unimpressed was Dionne Warwick: She reacted to the video of Broski getting shoved, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Now this is just crazy. Security!”