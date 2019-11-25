Charli XCX Wants To Release Two New Albums In 2020

Charli XCX’s new album, Charli, just came out in September, but she’s already onto the next one… or rather, the next two. Over the weekend, Charli revealed that she wants to put out a pair of new albums in 2020.

At the very least, her goal is to record two albums next year, even if one of them ends up coming out in 2021. Charli wrote on Twitter of her plans, “i think i want to release 2 albums next year… or at least MAKE 2 albums next year and then if one has to come out early 2021 that’s ok too. i feel very inspired at the moment.” She added in a follow-up tweet, “honestly, i’m so prolific it’s fcking crazy.”

i think i want to release 2 albums next year… or at least MAKE 2 albums next year and then if one has to come out early 2021 that’s ok too. i feel very inspired at the moment. — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 24, 2019

honestly, i’m so prolific it’s fcking crazy. — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 24, 2019

Charli has apparently been working on new material for at least a month now: In October, one month after the release of Charli, she shared alternate cover art for the album and wrote, “Yesterday Charli was 1 month old!!!! Thank u for all the love for this album. If there was a deluxe version the cover would probs be something like this- lol (there isn’t a deluxe, I’m already making the next one tbh).”

Yesterday Charli was 1 month old!!!! Thank u for all the love for this album. If there was a deluxe version the cover would probs be something like this- lol (there isn’t a deluxe, I’m already making the next one tbh). Anyways… stream Charli! 💕💕💕 https://t.co/KENQb2X4tR pic.twitter.com/7wvqfbRgL7 — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 14, 2019

