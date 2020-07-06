The BTS Army has mostly used their energies for good lately, like when they recently raised over $1 million for charity. The group’s fan base is a powerful force, and unfortunately, though, Charlie Puth recently found himself at the wrong end of it.

Over the weekend, BTS fans took to Twitter en masse to accuse Puth, who has reciprocated love shown by BTS’ Jungkook over the years, of using the group for “clout.” Puth caught wind of the conversation and decided to respond. He said he’s not even sure what is being said, and implored internet fan bases to be nicer to each other:

“I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me saying things like ‘I used BTS for clout’. I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis. It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW.”

Find Puth’s tweets below.

I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

…saying things like “I used BTS for clout”. I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.