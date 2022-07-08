Charlie Puth Confirms The Release Date Of His Next Album, ‘Charlie’

Charlie Puth’s latest album, Voicenotes, dropped in 2018 and a lot has happened in the singer-songwriter’s life since then. Perhaps most notably, he’s become a major TikTok star, having one of last year’s most-viewed musician accounts on the platform. He’s used that to his advantage musically, like when he teased “Light Switch” before its release earlier this year.

Now, Puth’s third album is on the way, as Puth has announced Charlie is set for release on October 7, and it’s an album that was formed significantly by his online presence.

Yesterday, Puth wrote on Instagram, “This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Puth was on NBC’s Today this morning to perform “Light Switch” and his Jung Kook collaboration “Left And Right.”

