On their much-anticipated collaboration, Charlie Puth and Jung Kook of BTS dwell on a love that is no longer requited. The catchy bop, titled “Left And Right” features the two reflecting on individual relationships for which they don’t want to give up.

“Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/ I can feel you over here/ You take up every corner of my mind,” the two sing on the song’s chorus, over a snare-driven beat.

A portion of “Left And Right” had gone viral on TikTok earlier this year, however, it wasn’t until this month when it was revealed that Jung Kook would appear on the track. In an interview with Z100, Puth explained how Jung Kook ended up on the song.

“He immediately came to mind because, and by the way, I didn’t even know they were going on a hiatus when I reached out to him and asked if he’d like to be part of it,” Puth said.

In the song’s accompanying music video, Puth and Jung Kook are seen seeking help from a “love doctor” and dancing in front of colorful backdrops, as they uplift each other through their individual heartbreaks.

