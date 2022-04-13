Charlie Puth stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday, where he discussed new music, shared stories of working with Elton John, and performed his viral TikTok hit, “Light Switch.”

During his performance, Puth sits at his microphone and keyboard and is joined by a live band. Neon lights flash several colors throughout the performance. Toward the end of the song, multicolored couches and chairs fly across the background screen.

Earlier on in the episode, Puth sat down with DeGeneres, recalling the first time he met John, saying, “I met [John] at Craig’s, the restaurant, and he came up to me and said, you know, ‘Hi, how are you?’ I’m like, ‘You’re Elton John.’ ‘Yes, I am. You know, your music sucked in 2019, it wasn’t good.'”

Puth described John’s comments as a “gut punch” but also “a wake-up call.” They would later collaborate on “After All” from John’s collaboration album, The Lockdown Sessions. During those writing and recording sessions, John encouraged Puth to “tell the truth” with his songwriting.

“Light Switch” precedes Puth’s upcoming album, Charlie, which is due later this year on Atlantic.

Check out the Ellen performance and interview above.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.