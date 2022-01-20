Last June, Charlie Puth gave fans a detailed update on why his third album has been taking a little bit longer than they might’ve liked. But he sort of started releasing music last September, appearing on Elton John’s “After All” and managed to do something that had Benny Blanco feuding with him on Instagram (likely all jokes, but Billie Eilish still had his back anyway!).

Right around the same time Puth’s song with Elton John dropped, he started teasing a song on TikTok that included the phrase “light switch” and promised to finish it if the social media video got a certain number of saves. It seems like it did, because now Puth has dropped a song called “Light Switch,” and true to what he shared on TikTok, the song is more golden, bouncy, 70s inflected-pop.

It sounds like it would fit right in with his excellent 2018 album, Voicenotes, but slightly heavier and, if possible, even more pop. In light of the new track, keep your eyes out for a possible announcement about his third full-length project. Even if touring is still a gamble, pop music is one of the only respites we have during year three of this pandemic.

Listen to “Light Switch” above.

