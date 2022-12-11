Cher Seemingly Confirms The Death Of Her Mother, Georgia Holt

Cher took to Twitter with somber news late Saturday night. “Mom is gone,” the pop icon wrote alongside an anguished emoji. The presumption is that Cher’s mother, 96-year-old Georgia Holt, has passed away. TODAY reported reaching out to Cher’s representatives for an official comment but has yet to receive a response.

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

Cher had provided updates on Holt, born Jackie Jean Crouch, in September. She first tweeted on September 9, “Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On.She Just Got Out Of Hosp.She Had Pneumonia.She’s Getting Better.” The following day, Cher tweeted, “Home is the Best Medicine For Her…She’s Getting Better.” She also thanked fans for their prayers.

Sorry I’ve Been Mia.

Mom’s Been Sick Off & On.She Just Got Out Of Hosp.She Had Pneumonia.She’s Getting Better. — Cher (@cher) September 9, 2022

Home is the Best Medicine For Her…She’s Getting Better — Cher (@cher) September 11, 2022

Replying to one tweeter’s well wishes, Cher further detailed what happened to Holt. “96 & was Taking Meds,” the Grammy-winner wrote. “At Home.I Got Nervous Made appointment. Our Dr Looked at her & Said You’re Going To The Hosp. So She Went.C’Mon 96 with Pneumonia,She’s a Champ.”

I’ll tell her…She’s a Tuff Old Boot…”My Grandmothers

Saying”….96 & was Taking Meds. At Home.I Got Nervous Made appointment. Our Dr Looked at her & Said You’re Going To The Hosp. So She Went.C’Mon 96 with Pneumonia,She’s a Champ. — Cher (@cher) September 10, 2022

Cher was optimistic about Holt’s recovery by September 11, tweeting that she had just spoken to her mother on the phone and Holt “sounded like a teenager.”

Ok ,Just Got Off The Phone With Mom,& She Sounded Like a Teenager…. Go Figure 😳

Guess Your 🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾WORKED — Cher (@cher) September 11, 2022

Cher honored Holt on Mother’s Day in 2013 by executive-producing the made-for-television Lifetime documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher. The 42-minute doc is available now on Amazon Prime Video. The sprawling synopsis summed up the full life Holt lived.