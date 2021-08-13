Cher’s already thrown her support behind Britney Spears during her conservatorship fight, and she did so again on Thursday night over a report that Jamie Spears would be stepping down. Before that happened, however, the legendary singer and actress had a slip of the fingers, and all hell broke loose. This turned into a rare moment of real fun on Twitter, so we must talk this out.

Things were going well, given that Cher had been previously tweeting about an HSN (Home Shopping Network) appearance. When all was said and done, however, Cher popped onto her phone and simply tweeted, “I had a great time on H.” Oh no.

I had a great time on H — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2021

So, very clearly, this was a typo, yet Cher’s immediate replies turned into a mixture of people playing along and/or wondering what the heck was going on (especially since Cher’s former husband, Gregg Allman, was a heroin addict, and Cher is anti-drug and even campaigned against marijuana use in the 1960s).

don't cher needles — GWAR-a-Lago (@awkwardupward) August 12, 2021

NOOO CHER! DO NOT DO HEROIN!!! — allie (@illuminallie_) August 12, 2021

If you were on HSN I might say that because right now you're touting riding the pale white horse pic.twitter.com/21F388FOm1 — Anne Fitzpatrick (@annefitzpatrick) August 12, 2021

Damn Cher. You party too hard for me. — Cam'ron Sandiego (@DROPCOFFIN1) August 12, 2021

I don't think that means what you think it means. — Lee Davis (@foreverennui) August 12, 2021

@cher YOU LOOKED BEAUTIFUL 🤩Cher maybe soon more blonde wigs? 🤔pic.twitter.com/nulGSSS1cZ — marysia ☆ loves cher 🖤 (@cherornothing) August 12, 2021

i agree cher, heroin rules — gary from teen mom (@ReesesPuffDaddy) August 12, 2021

most people do cher, until they don't. i would've thought you learned this lesson from gregg — Pepper Jack (@tacoinhaler) August 12, 2021

Very quickly, Cher realized what had happened, but (like a champ) she did not delete her erroneous tweet. Instead, she explained (in her frequent ALL-CAPS fashion) that she’d pushed send too early. Then Cher communicated that the camera work on HSN was less than desirable, and had ‘MADE ME LOOK LIKE’ she had… eaten a turkey? Alright.

DAMN …PUSHED SEND😡

I HAD A GREAT TIME ON HSN LAST NIGHT,BUT… “OUR”CAMERA WAS TOO LOW…WHICH MADE MY EYELINE TOO LOW,WHICH

MADE ME LOOK LIKE…I,

A) JUST WOKE UP

B)WAS DEAD ON MY FEET

C) HAD JUST EATEN A🦃 — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2021

Cher then lamented losing all her ‘CRED’ over a ‘MANGLED’ tweet. The Oscar winner then declared a divorce from grammar, so please lighten up, everyone.

OK,SO ALL MY ST.CRED IS GONE BECAUSE I MANGLED A TWT🙄⁉️

YOU KNEW “&.?’ #% !

GRAMMAR & I WERE

ESTRANGED,SEPARATED,

GETTING A DIVORCE — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2021

Fair enough. And here’s the aforementioned support for Britney Spears, even though her dad hasn’t stepped away from the conservatorship quite yet. Cher ‘COULDN’T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS.’ Same, Cher!