Adele fans are anxiously awaiting a new album from the superstar, but she’s been making headlines in different ways lately. She recently posted an outfit of the photo she wore to Notting Hill Carnival in London, and it drummed up some controversy. She wore a Jamaican flag bikini top and had her hair in bantu knots, a traditionally African hairstyle, and some folks didn’t care for her style. There was one person who was predictably a fan, though, and that’s Chet Hanks.

Hanks — who was born in Los Angeles and whose parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were also born in California — generated some controversy when he spoke in a Jamaican Patois accent at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Hanks is, to put it one way, a Jamaica enthusiast. So, after Adele shared her photo, he posted a video of himself jamming out to and singing along with Adele’s “Set Fire To The Rain” in his car. After turning down the volume, he said, in a Jamaican accent and with Jamaican slang, that he was a fan of the photo. After turning the volume back up, he pointed to his phone and mouthed, “Get in my DMs.” He also captioned the post, “PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING,” followed by a bevy of Jamaican flag emojis.

Hanks did not expand on what he wants to discuss with Adele, and that might be for the best.