Coldplay and BTS are now a few hours removed from the release of their new collaborative single, “My Universe.” Chris Martin has now spoken with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about it and described how tough it was to actually see BTS in South Korea due to the country’s COVID protocols.

He explained:

“The trip was… I don’t know if you know the film Back To The Future, but there’s an outfit that Doc Brown wears that’s a nuclear hazmat suit. Going to Korea was like hanging out with 10,000 people dressed like that. We had to go through, I think, 13 checkpoints and tests, and it was so difficult to get in. Then we got kicked out again after about 37 hours, had to leave again. It was tough. There was a point where I was locked in a little hotel room, cell-type situation. I was like, ‘OK, if my COVID test comes back wrong, I have no idea where I am.’ All I could see was at the edge of a dock and a car park. I was like, ‘I have no idea where I am. I don’t understand anything anyone’s saying to me, but somehow I have faith that we’re going see BTS tomorrow.’ And it happened.”

He also spoke about how great it was to work with the group, saying, “I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good. So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.