In less than a month, the music world will receive Coldplay’s ninth album, Music Of The Spheres. The project is led by “Higher Power,” a record that lead vocalist Chris Martin says was inspired by a huge bathroom sink. Weeks after they delivered that single, Coldplay is back in action with worldwide superstars BTS beside them as the two groups join forces for “My Universe.” The track is produced by Swedish producer Max Martin and finds both acts singing in English and Korean while showering a special someone in their lives with love and appreciation.

The new track arrives after BTS shared a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” earlier this year for the K-pop band’s performance on MTV Unplugged. “My Universe” is another example of Coldplay trying something new after all the success they attained in their career. Chris Martin spoke about experimenting with different sounds during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in May.

“When we started, it was like, ‘You’re a white indie band and this is urban radio and this is alternative radio,’ and basically old-fashioned racist statements,” Chris Martin said. “Of course, we fit in a box at the beginning, and then right now in 2021, everyone’s doing everything. You can like Olivia Rodrigo as much as you like AC/DC and no one thinks that’s weird, and that’s musical utopia for me. […] It’s miraculous. So why would you want to stay in one box?”

You can press play on the new track in the video above.

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.