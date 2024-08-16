(Update: TMZ reports today (August 16) that a Dakota Johnson representative told them she and Chris Martin have not broken up and the couple “remains happily together.” The publication also notes Johnson attended a Coldplay concert in Helsinki just two weeks ago.)

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are reportedly no longer in paradise. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and Coldplay singer have called off their engagement after seven years of dating, according to The Daily Mail.

“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work,” a source told the publication. “They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term. They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other.”

They added that the pair have “now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on.”

It’s not known to the public when the notoriously private Johnson and Martin got engaged, but she’s been wearing some serious jewelry on her left ring finger since 2020, although not recently.

Martin — who once dedicated “My Universe” at a concert to Johnson — is currently on the road for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The globe-spanning trek, which started in 2022 and wraps up this November, is the third highest-grossing tour of all-time, and number one among bands.