The Sustainability Of Coldplay

As fans awaited the first of two Coldplay stadium concerts at San Diego’s new-ish Snapdragon Stadium to begin, the large screens on both sides of the stage steadily cycled through messaging about the sustainability efforts of the legendary British band. They even went as far as to present a short film right before they took the stage, going over a wealth of ways that they have committed to making their touring as low-carbon as possible.

Fans cheered as initiatives like ocean preservation and renewable energy flashed across the screen, while also noting the ways that the audience themselves could help with the efforts — it was as simple as jumping up and down on the stadium floor or using provided stationary bikes to help charge batteries.

Coldplay is not the only artist with concerns for the planet, as people like Dave Matthews and Billie Eilish have also made it a focal point of their touring efforts. But no one is making the messaging as central to the concert experience as Coldplay, tasking their fans to consider just how much entertainment can take a toll on our planet, and how possible it is for major artists to try to mitigate the effects.

It’s a message that goes beyond the recycled light-up wristbands that flashed a rainbows-worth of colors throughout the show. It also fits with Coldplay’s general arc as a band.

Since first coming to the public’s attention with their 2000 release Parachutes and that album’s breakout single “Yellow,” the band quickly ascended to the stadium level that they currently maintain. They are one of few in-their-prime artists that could have conceivably headlined Coachella in both 2003 and 2023 without some caveat of a reunion or nostalgia driving the booking.

While they were once seen by the most cynical as a more palatable version of Radiohead, the truth is that commercial appeal has long eclipsed that comparison manifold times, while still delivering songs that should become setlist staples (“Higher Power,” “My Universe”) on even their most recent offering, 2021’s Music Of The Spheres. In the marathon that is the music industry, they have successfully navigated and remained relevant in the worlds of CDs, MP3s, and, now, streaming, where they are in the top 20 of all-time artists on Spotify.