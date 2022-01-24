In November, Britney Spears called out Christina Aguilera for dodging a question about her conservatorship on the red carpet at the Latin Grammys. Now, a couple months later, Aguilera has offered her thoughts on Spears’ situation.

In an interview with Enrique Santos, Aguilera was asked if she had spoken to Spears recently and she said (as NME notes), “I mean I would love to, I would always be open to that. It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I’d never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”

Noting that she “couldn’t be happier” for Spears, Aguilera continued, “Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit. Growing up in this business can be freaking crazy, so you know if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, you know it definitely would be her and I. I will always be here to reach out to whatever, I love to be able to connect like that with other women. It’s very important now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens, and that we always feel unified.”

Watch the full interview above.