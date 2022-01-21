Britney Spears Dyed Her Hair Purple: ‘I’m Bored, OK?’

In recent days, most of Britney Spears’ activity on social media has been combative as she has addressed her sister and responded to her recent interviews and other promotional activities on multiple occasions. One post was particularly heated, as Spears wrote, “F*ck you Jamie Lynn.” Last night, though, Spears got back to the fun and carefree sort of content that usually dominates her feed by revealing that she has dyed her hair purple.

Spears unveiled the new look in a video shared to Instagram yesterday, a clip of her showing off her hair and outfit, set to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.” She wrote, “Here’s me with purple hair [shrugging emojis] [rolling eyes emojis] I’m bored, ok ??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here’s me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots.”

Not long after sharing that video, Spears also posted a compilation of clips from her recent birthday weekend (her birthday was on December 2). The video shows Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari enjoying a pleasant day on the water before heading to a beach for nighttime fireworks, which illuminated a giant birthday message for Spears written in the sand.

Meanwhile, Spears recently took one step closer to total post-conservatorship autonomy in her life, as it was just ruled that she will regain control over her estimated $60-million fortune.