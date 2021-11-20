After 13 long years, Britney Spears’ conservatorship finally came to an end last month and the singer has spent the better part of the last week celebrating her freedom. She called the termination of the court arrangement the “best day ever” and after enjoying a weekend of freedom, Britney said she “felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time.” However, in a new post to her Instagram Story, Britney took a moment to call out fellow 2000s pop star Christina Aguilera for “refusing to speak” about her conservatorship.

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

Britney shared a video of Aguilera swarmed by reporters outside the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Thursday. In it, Aguilera is asked, “Britney — have you had any communication, have you guys had any communication?” Aguilera’s publicist quickly jumps in and says, “We’re not doing that,” while Aguilera looks apologetically at the reporters before saying, “But I’m really happy for her!”

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie !!!!” Britney captioned the video of Aguilera on her Instagram Story post. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter !!!!!”

Despite this, fans noted that Aguilera has spoken about Britney’s conservatorship in the past. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote in a tweet earlier this year. She added, “I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

You can view a screen recording of Britney’s Instagram Story above.