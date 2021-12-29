It was revealed yesterday that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is No. 1 on the January 1, 2022-dated Billboard Hot 100 chart, but that’s not all the holiday cheer on 2022’s first Hot 100. In fact, Billboard notes that there are 37 holiday songs on this week’s chart, which is second only to the time 39 holiday tunes appeared on the Hot 100 from a year ago this week.

Aside from Carey at No. 1, the rest of the top 10 features Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (No. 2), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 3), Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (No. 4), Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” (No. 6), Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (No. 7), José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (No. 8), and The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride” (No. 10).

While the rest of list is also mostly made up of older tunes, some tracks by modern stars are sprinkled throughout the ranks: Kelly Clarkson has a couple of entries (“Underneath The Tree” at No. 13 and “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” at No. 79), Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” is at No. 18, Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” is at No. 44, Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” is at No. 55, Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” is at No. 62, and Camila Cabello’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” is at No. 71.

Meanwhile, this week’s chart is filled with achievements for various other artists. Frank Sinatra, for example, had “Jingle Bells” become his first top-40 hit (at No. 33) since 1980. This is also the first time that any recording of “Jingle Bells” has hit the top 40. Meanwhile, “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt with Henri René And His Orchestra became the late Kitt’s first song to rank on the Hot 100 last week, and now it’s her first top-40 song as it achieves a new peak at No. 35 this week. Similarly to “Jingle Bells,” Kitt’s recording is the first version of “Santa Baby” to appear on the Hot 100.

