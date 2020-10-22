Last night’s CMT Music Awards honored the best in country music, but there were plenty of crossovers into the pop world as well.

At last year’s CMAs, Halsey popped up to join Lady A (then known as Lady Antebellum) for a rendition of their “What If I Never Get Over You” and her “Graveyard.” She approved of the “Y’allsey” nickname that was bestowed upon her, and now Y’allsey has made her return at the CMT Awards. This time, she joined Kelsea Ballerini to perform “The Other Girl.” The performance was filmed in a pub set, with Halsey getting up on the bar for a bit of Coyote Ugly action.

Aside from those two, other artists who performed during the broadcast included Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, and Shania Twain.

Meanwhile, some other pop folks popped up as presenters. Taylor Swift made a virtual appearance to give Gabby Barrett the Breakthrough Video Of The Year award, an honor she won herself 13 years ago for “Tim McGraw.” Demi Lovato also made a brief appearance to introduce Dan + Shay’s performance.

📹 | Taylor Swift presenting Breakthrough Video of the Year to @GabbyBarrett_ #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/Gw1qb8jXz0 — Taylor Swift News (@tswiftnzmedia2) October 22, 2020

Demi Lovato presenting Dan + Shay's performance at the 2020 CMT Awards – October 21st #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/One1UOyny0 — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) October 22, 2020

Other presenters included Brandi Carlile, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Tucker.

