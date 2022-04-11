For two weekends this month, a portion of Indio, California will essentially become its own temporary city of its own with the Coachella festival hosts its annual event, from April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24. This means there will be a lot more going on than just the performances on stage. Part of the festivities will come courtesy of American Express, who are carving out their own corner of Coachella in a number of ways.

Perhaps most enticingly, in their on-site American Express Lounge, Amex will host a pop-up shop featuring exclusive, limited-edition festival merchandise from artists including Billie Eilish and Conan Gray. The pop-up shop will be open on the first day of each festival weekend, April 15 and 22. For American Express card holders who aren’t able to make it, though, the merch will be available in the Amex Artist Shop powered by Bravado from April 15 to 30.

Card holders get other perks, too, including complimentary rides on the La Grande Wheel (one per weekend), exclusive table reservations at the festival pop-up restaurant Broad Street, and other stuff going on in the Lounge, like astrology readings, a crystal bar, acupressure ear seeding, and more.

All of that is just a portion of what American Express has going on at Coachella this year, so check out the Coachella page on the American Express website to learn more.