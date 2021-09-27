Last week, Coldplay and BTS released their much-anticipated collaborative track, “My Universe.” The track was produced by Swedish producer Max Martin and found both acts singing in English and Korean while showering a special someone in their lives with love and adoration. Over the weekend, the group released an acoustic version of their track.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about collabing with the K-pop kings, Coldplay’s Chris Martin said back in May: “When we started, it was like, ‘You’re a white indie band and this is urban radio and this is alternative radio,’ and basically old-fashioned racist statements. Of course, we fit in a box at the beginning, and then right now in 2021, everyone’s doing everything. You can like Olivia Rodrigo as much as you like AC/DC and no one thinks that’s weird, and that’s musical utopia for me. […] It’s miraculous. So why would you want to stay in one box?”

He added: “I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good. So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”

Listen to the acoustic version of “My Universe” above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.