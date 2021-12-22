Coldplay Will Call It Quits in 2025, According To Chris Martin

Chris Martin came up to meet BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley for an interview this week. He had to find Whitley, and tell her he’s sorry, but that Coldplay will be done making new music in 2025.

This comes on the heels of last week’s news that the band was canceling two of their December appearance at Jingle Bell Ball in London and on the Voice of Germany TV show because of COVID-19 concerns. They famously didn’t tour 2019’s Everyday Life album because of the negative environmental impact it would have and all of this definitely raises the stakes for their “as sustainable as possible” Music Of The Spheres World Tour in 2022 and really, every tour from then until that fateful day in 2025.

To promote Martin’s interview, which airs on December 23rd, Whiley went on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show to preview some of the content and played an audio clip of Martin breaking the news: “Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”

Whiley didn’t seem so certain if Martin was being 100% serious, but he has ambitiously promised multiple albums in the coming years in other interviews. He’s commented on how difficult it is to write so much new music in the past, but it’ll just be a shame for Coldplay to part with their fans in 2025, and here’s hoping that they can go back to the start of new tours.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.