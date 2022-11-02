While performing in Argentina last night (November 1), Coldplay brought out one of the country’s top pop stars as a surprise guest. Tini joined Chris Martin to sing one of the band’s latest hits

As Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour moves through Latin America, the band have shared the stage with artists from the countries they visit. In September, Martin brought out Colombian singer Manuel Turizo during the band’s tour stop in Bogotá. The guys continued the trend in Buenos Aires, Argentina with Tini.

TINI la artista invitada en el show de Coldplay cantando "Let Somebody Go" desde el Estadio Monumental pic.twitter.com/aJ5QyJOW2v — TINI Data (@TINIData) November 2, 2022

While Martin was performing “Let Somebody Go” on the piano, Tini joined him onstage. She took over the parts of the duet that were originally recorded by Selena Gomez. Tini then belted out her heartbreaking ballad “Carne y Hueso” as Martin played the song on the piano.

📲 | Mas videos de TINI junto a Coldplay esta noche🤍 pic.twitter.com/dEcrJGVAaW — TINI Argentina (@stafftiniar) November 2, 2022

After the concert, Tini reflected on her time with Coldplay in Instagram stories. She expressed her gratitude for the moment that she shared with Martin.

“I still can’t believe it,” Tini wrote in Spanish. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. It was the most unforgettable night of my life.”

“Carne y Hueso” will be featured on Tini’s next album along with her hits “La Triple T” and “Miénteme” featuring Maria Becerra. Last month, she jumped on Elena Rose’s “La Ducha” remix with Becerra, Becky G, and Greeicy.

