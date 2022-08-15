Back in 2000, journalist and documentarian Louis Theroux, in an episode of his show Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, tried his hand at rapping. Earlier this year, on an episode of the YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date, he reminisced about that rap and gave an off-the-cuff performance of it. That has now been heard by many an internet user: It’s the one with the opening line, “My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds.”

The track was famously remixed by DJ duo Duke & Jones, and Theroux later recorded a new version of the track (dubbed “Jiggle Jiggle”) with the duo earlier this year. The song remains popular online today, so much so that it even found its way into a recent Coldplay concert.

During Coldplay’s August 12 performance at Wembley Stadium, before launching into “Politik,” Chris Martin was seated at the piano and fired off an impromptu rendition of “Jiggle Jiggle,” singing the now-classic lyrics as he played along on piano, which got some laughs out of the audience.

Coldplay is in the midst of their Music Of The Spheres tour, on which they are joined by HER, who recently delivered a lovely backstage a capella rendition of “Fix You.”

