Elena Rose is making a splash with her debut single. Today (October 14), the Venezuelan-American singer released the remix of “La Ducha” featuring fellow Latina stars Becky G, María Becerra, Tini, and Greeicy.

Rose is a songwriter behind many of today’s Latin music hits. Last year, she co-wrote Selena Gomez’s debut Spanish-language EP Revelación. Rose’s recent smash as a writer includes Becky G and Karol G‘s “Mamiii,” which reached No. 15 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. She also helped pen hits like Tini and Becerra’s “Miénteme,” which has over 431 million views on YouTube. In July, Rose signed with Warner Music Latina to launch her career as an artist.

About stepping into the spotlight, Rose tells Uproxx, “It feels like the right time to do it. It’s always been my dream to make music, to sing, and to be an artist. I needed my time to understand what that really meant. The responsibility that is behind being an artist in the world that we live in today and I take mine very seriously. I feel ready to bring all the love and spread that love with what I do.”

Some of the women that Rose has co-written with are returning the favor: Becky G, Becerra, Tini, and Greeicy feature on Rose’s remix of “La Ducha.” In the sultry song, the women take turns singing about self-love in the shower while thinking about their lovers. In her guest verse, Becky G slyly interpolates her 2014 breakthrough hit “Shower.” Rose assembled the league of extraordinary Latina singers for this girl power remix.

“I admire them so much,” Rose said. “They’re amazing collaborators, but also, they’re my friends, so it came out with women that I admire, that I care about, and that I just wanted to have fun with. It feels like going out with your girls. It feels so amazing.”

Rose is nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards this year as a songwriter. She is happy to be transmitting her music into the world whether as a writer or an artist.

“I want people to feel good [with my music],” Rose said. “I want people to feel that they have a safe space with me. That my music translates a lot of things that they feel, but maybe don’t talk about, or that my music hugs them and gives them love.”

