On Saturday night (September 17), Coldplay celebrated the music of Colombia while performing a concert in Bogotá. The British group covered the song “La Canción” by J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Chris Martin also shared the stage with Colombian singer Manuel Turizo.

Coldplay brought its Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Bogotá’s Estadio El Campín over the weekend. During their concert, the band took a moment to salute one of the country’s biggest stars, J Balvin. Martin performed a stripped-down version of J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s collaboration “La Canción” from their 2019 album Oasis. His Spanish accent was perfect as he belted the heartbreaking ballad at the piano.

Coldplay tocando 'La Canción' de Bad Bunny y J Balvin en #ColdplayBogotá 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/rcFc422Al6 — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) September 17, 2022

Coldplay also paid tribute to Colombia’s music scene by sharing the stage with rising star Manuel Turizo. In his hit “La Bachata,” the reggaeton singer took a detour into the Dominican bachata genre. The move paid off with “La Bachata” currently sitting at No. 10 on Billboard‘s Global 200 chart and No. 6 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. Draped in the Colombian flag, Turizo gave a heartfelt performance as he sang alongside Martin on piano.

“It was an honor for me to play with Coldplay on their last night in Bogota, Colombia from their world tour,” Turizo shared in a statement. “I can’t believe Coldplay performed ‘La Bachata’ with me. I would have never thought this would happen and I feel like I am still in a dream by knowing that Coldplay created history with me for our fans. Never stop dreaming.”

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour will visit Brazil next month. Meanwhile, “La Bachata” previews Turizo’s upcoming album 2000 that’s due out soon.

