Coldplay, Manuel Turizo in Colombia
Tim Toda
Pop

Coldplay’s Colombia Concert Featured Manuel Turizo And A Cover Of Bad Bunny And J Balvin

by: Twitter

On Saturday night (September 17), Coldplay celebrated the music of Colombia while performing a concert in Bogotá. The British group covered the song “La Canción” by J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Chris Martin also shared the stage with Colombian singer Manuel Turizo.

Coldplay brought its Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Bogotá’s Estadio El Campín over the weekend. During their concert, the band took a moment to salute one of the country’s biggest stars, J Balvin. Martin performed a stripped-down version of J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s collaboration “La Canción” from their 2019 album Oasis. His Spanish accent was perfect as he belted the heartbreaking ballad at the piano.

Coldplay also paid tribute to Colombia’s music scene by sharing the stage with rising star Manuel Turizo. In his hit “La Bachata,” the reggaeton singer took a detour into the Dominican bachata genre. The move paid off with “La Bachata” currently sitting at No. 10 on Billboard‘s Global 200 chart and No. 6 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. Draped in the Colombian flag, Turizo gave a heartfelt performance as he sang alongside Martin on piano.

“It was an honor for me to play with Coldplay on their last night in Bogota, Colombia from their world tour,” Turizo shared in a statement. “I can’t believe Coldplay performed ‘La Bachata’ with me. I would have never thought this would happen and I feel like I am still in a dream by knowing that Coldplay created history with me for our fans. Never stop dreaming.”

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour will visit Brazil next month. Meanwhile, “La Bachata” previews Turizo’s upcoming album 2000 that’s due out soon.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
×