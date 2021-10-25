Conan Gray Announces A Run Of International Tour Dates For 2022

Conan Gray has been busy since his 2020 album Kid Krow, as he has released a number of new singles, including this summer’s “People Watching.” Now, he’s got some firm plans lined up for next spring and summer: He’s heading out on a world tour.

The run of shows kicks off in Texas at the start of March and hits some other North American hot spots before he starts his European dates in May. Joining him for the North American shows will be Bülow, while he will be accompanied by Mallrat for the European gigs.

GOING ON WORLD TOUR bringing @bulow and @lilmallrat. tix go on sale this friday 10/29 at 10AM local for north america, and 9AM BST/10AM CEST for UK and europe. cannot wait to be reunited with y’all again <3 link for presale: https://t.co/t2ZYkM7GiB pic.twitter.com/U7K1xV0or6 — conan gray (@conangray) October 25, 2021

Check out the full list of Gray’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/01/2022 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

03/02/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

03/03/2022 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

03/05/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

03/06/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

03/09/2022 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore *

03/11/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

03/12/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

03/13/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

03/16/2022 — New York, @ Radio City Music Hall *

03/17/2022 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre *

03/20/2022 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

03/21/2022 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

03/23/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *

03/25/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

03/26/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

03/27/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

03/30/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

03/31/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

04/04/2022 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall *

04/05/2022 — Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre *

04/07/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

04/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

04/11/2022 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

04/13/2022 — San Francisco, @ Fox Theatre *

04/18/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

04/20/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/05/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene ~

05/06/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet ~

05/07/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen ~

05/09/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Edel-optics.de Arena ~

05/10/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall ~#

05/11/2022 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar ~

05/13/2022 — Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle ~

05/14/2022 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín ~

05/15/2022 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer ~

05/17/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus ~

05/18/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique ~

05/20/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club ~

05/21/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre ~

05/24/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia ~

05/25/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique ~

05/26/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium ~

05/27/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live ~

05/30/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre ~

06/02/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/03/2022 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/04/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse ~

06/06/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/08/2022 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy ~

06/09/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ~

* with Bülow

~ with Mallrat

# with Benee