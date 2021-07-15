Conan Gray Is ‘People Watching’ In His Vulnerable New Single

Conan Gray‘s latest single, “People Watching,” was co-written with Julia Michaels and Dan Nigro — yes that Dan Nigro — and you can hear it above. Following the same pattern of his story-song cadence, Gray explores what it feels like to see other people fall in and out of love while remaining outside of the relationship format, safe from the turmoil, but also removed from the intimacy.

Here’s what Conan had to say about the new song:

“’People Watching’ is for all my fellow lonely people who wonder what it’s like to be deeply in love. I’ve never dated anyone in my entire life, so I’ve spent so many years of my life watching perfect couples sit in cafes and share coffee, whispering sweet nothings to each other. I can’t help but fantasize about what it must be like to feel that emotion. There’s nothing I love more than watching them exist in their little world, where seemingly nobody else exists to them. The song’s lyrics are things I’ve eavesdropped off of times I used to spend people watching at the cafe in college. Studying them living their lives lets me live vicariously through them, in a way.”

This track follows up his other recent new song, “Astronomy,” which reveals a slightly slower side of the rising pop star. Hear “People Watching” above and keep an eye out for a new video coming later this week.