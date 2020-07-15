21-year-old singer/songwriter Conan Gray made his major-label debut earlier this year with his record Kid Krow. While he only recently released his first full-length effort, the singer had already garnered a huge fanbase by sharing music to YouTube in high school and has since perfected his emotive songwriter through vulnerable lyrics and buoyant instrumentals. Now, Gray returns by sharing an acoustic version of the fan-favorite Kid Krow track, “Heather.”

For the stripped-down rendition, Gray sat on his bed and pulled out an acoustic guitar after setting the vibes of his room just right. Speaking to Apple Music about the track alongside the album’s release, Gray said he very open about his love life on “Heather”:

“‘Heather’ is the song on the album that I always cry to. I think it’s the most honest recount of my love life at the moment. It’s about a girl named Heather—I think everyone has a Heather in their life. The person that I really, really liked was in love with Heather. They were not in love with me, and because of that, I f*cking hated Heather. I hated Heather with all of my heart and soul. I had no reason to hate Heather. Heather is a perfectly nice girl. She’s sweet and she’s pure and she smells like daisies—she’s perfect, but I hate her. It’s this humiliating thing to admit, but it’s just true. I’m scared to see how people are going to react, because it isn’t a good thing to think something like that, but I also think it’s something that I’ve never really heard anyone admit. I’m sorry, Heather. You’re a wonderful person.”

Watch Gray’s acoustic performance of “Heather” above.

