Conan Gray is back and ready to deliver. Tonight (May 19), the Gen-Z pop superstar has shared his new single, “Never Ending Song.”

Over pulsating, ’80s-inspired synths, Gray describes a magical kind of love that he just can’t escape.

“You and I / sacrificed my adolescence / just to waste my time / on the edges of your life / but we’ve grown too close / now it can’t amount to nothing / I can hear your voice / in the music on the radio / and it goes on and on and on / like a never ending song,” he sings on part of the song.

In the accompanying music video, Gray arrives to a grocery store as it is closing, and throws down his best dance moves throughout the shop. He is later joined by some of the customers in the store, who then give it all they’ve got.

“It’s about a tale as old as time and something we’ve all gone through, which is a painful tumultuous relationship that just never seems to die no matter how many times you kill it,” said Gray in a statement. “The story just drags on and on. Maybe that’s by design, or maybe you secretly don’t want it to ever end. I’ve always enjoyed disguising my sadness inside of upbeat music. It’s how I’ve handled life. I never like to take myself too seriously—life is painful enough as is.”

You can see the video for “Never Ending Song” above.