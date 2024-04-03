Uproxx cover star Conan Gray has been getting fans excited to hear his new album Found Heaven. Now, they don’t have too much longer to wait. After he dropped the lead single “Never Ending Song” last May, he has slowly put out a few more songs — in order to build anticipation for the full project dropping nearly a year later.
Here’s everything to know about what to expect from Gray’s new album.
Release Date
Found Heaven is out 4/5 via Republic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Found Heaven”
2. “Never Ending Song”
3. “Fainted Love”
4. “Lonely Dancers”
5. “Alley Rose”
6. “The Final Fight”
7. “Miss You”
8. “Bourgeoisieses”
9. “Forever With Me”
10. “Eye Of The Night”
11. “Boys & Girls”
12. “Killing Me”
13. “Winner”
Features
As of right now, there are no features on Conan Gray’s new album.
Artwork
Check out the album artwork below.
Singles
So far, Conan Gray has released “Alley Rose,” “Lonely Dancers,” “Killing Me,” “Winner,” and “Never Ending Song” as singles.
Tour
07/11 — Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena
07/13 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
07/17 — Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre
07/19 — Adelaide, Australia @ Spin Off Festival
09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/21 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan
10/13 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
10/15 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/23 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
10/26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
11/02 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live
11/04 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
11/05 — Paris, France @ Zénith Paris la Villette
11/07 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
11/10 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley