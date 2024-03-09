Just a few days after Conan Gray announced his Found Heaven On Tour in support of his upcoming album, he shared another song from it. “Alley Rose” has been described by Gray as his favorite song from the record, as he wrote it in London about a relationship that was coming to an end.

“And I don’t even care if it’s just a summer fling / If it’s all experimental and you go back to safer things,” Gray describes as he wades through the pain on the vulnerable ballad. “But I swore hands were made for fighting / I swore eyes were made to cry / But you’re the first person that I’ve seen / Who’s proven that might be a lie.”

“The whole song is just like, ‘What the f*ck? Where did you go?’” Gray shared in a recent interview with It’s Out (via Genius). This follows his previous singles from the album, including “Lonely Dancers” and more.

Fans will get to hear Gray’s new music when his upcoming tour kicks off in June in Australia, followed by shows in North America and Europe. More information, along with a complete list of dates, can be found here.

Check out Conan Gray’s “Alley Rose” above. Check out his August 2022 cover story with Uproxx here.

Found Heaven is out 4/5 via Republic Records. Find more information here.