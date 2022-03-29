In a skit on last night’s airing of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the namesake host meets with his table of writers to plan what they’ll talk about on their post-Oscars show. When the show’s co-head writer Ian Karmel appears to suggest they talk about the slap heard ’round the world, Corden immediately shuts the idea down. Corden then breaks out into song, parodying “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto.

“We don’t talk about Jada, no, no, no,” he sings, joined by The Late Late Show band member Guillermo E. Brown. The two then proceed to highlight some of the 94th Academy Awards’ most talked-about moments, including Beyonce’s opening performance, Timothee Chalamet’s revealing outfit, and Regina Hall patting down Josh Brolin.

Corden and crew were likely hesitant to talk about Jada Pinkett-Smith after Will Smith’s directive to Chris Rock to “keep my wife’s name out you f*cking mouth” during the Oscars broadcast. Smith’s warning, preceded by him slapping Rock, has since left fans and his Hollywood peers divided on whether or not the action was appropriate.

Smith has since taken to Instagram to apologize for the slap, saying, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Check out “We Don’t Talk About Jada” above.