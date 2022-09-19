Korean R&B singer-songwriter Crush dropped a teaser over the weekend for his upcoming digital single “Rush Hour” set to release on Thursday, September 22.

Since its been two years since Crush has released any of his own music, due to military service, the news couldn’t get any better when it was revealed the P NATION artist tapped BTS‘ very own J-Hope to hop on the track.

Though no trace of the BTS member can be found in the 23-second teaser, the funk- and soul-inspired track compliments J-Hope’s energy and style for music. For fans of Crush, however, will notice the slight genre shift in “Rush Hour” as many may know Crush as the R&B/hip-hop crooner and balladeer.

Seen in the teaser rocking in the streets, surrounded by dancers all while ad-libbing, one can say Crush’s take on funk and soul can be quite reminiscent of the Godfather Of Soul, the late James Brown.

Just last month, the award-winning artist was discharged from the military and took part in PSY’s PSY 9 studio album by featuring in his track “Happier.” The digital release of “Rush Hour” is set to drop on September 22 at 6 p.m. KST — 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on all streaming platforms.