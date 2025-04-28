Girls just wanna have fun, and on November 8 they will. On that day, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Soundgarden will be formally inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

As the list was announced, Lauper and many of the other inductees shared statements of joy. For Lauper, this professional milestone is not only a ‘win’ for her but for women in music broadly.

“I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes,” she said in a note. “Aretha [Franklin], Tina [Turner], Chaka [Khan], Joni [Mitchell], Wanda [Jackson], to name just a few.”

She continued: “Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you.”

Back in 2023, Lauper’s name was initially entered into the that year’s nomination bucket alongside White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon, George Michael, and Willie Nelson. Ultimately, she did not receive enough votes to make it into the 2023 class.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 8. The event will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. But for those you can not physically attend, it will be broadcast live on Disney+ and aired on ABC and Hulu on a later date. Find more information here.