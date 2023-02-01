The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has announced their nominees for the upcoming 2023 induction.

Among this year’s nominees are Kate Bush, whose song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” saw a resurgence in popularity last year after it was featured prominently throughout the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. This is Bush’s fourth time being nominated, as she was also nominated in 2018, 2021, and 2022. and Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against The Machine, and The Spinners are also among the repeat nominees. This is also the fourth time The Spinners have been nominated, having been previously nominated in 2012, 2015, and 2016. This year marks Rage Against The Machine’s fifth time being nominated.

Artists and bands are eligible for a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination 25 years after their music is first commercially available.

Among the first-time nominees are the White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, and Willie Nelson. Joy Division and New Order are also nominated and are packaged as one entity.

The inductees will be chosen from this list of nominees, and will be announced in May. The chosen artists will later be inducted during a ceremony in the fall.

