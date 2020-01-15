Los Angeles boy band Why Don’t We has only been around for a few years, but they’re off to a hot start. Their debut album, 2018’s 8 Letters, managed a peak of No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, and they’ve had a number of singles approach the top of the US pop charts, including their Gold-certified single “8 Letters.”

There appears to be plenty to look forward to as well. The group released a bunch of singles in 2019, and while it remains to be seen what 2020 will bring, the band has decided to take a moment and look back. As part of Songkick’s “Imported” series, the group has shared a behind-the-scenes travelog video that summarizes their recent Australian tour.

We Don’t We has had success in Australia: 8 Letters was a top-10 album down under, and their 2019 Macklemore collaboration “I Don’t Belong In This Club” was their first single to chart in the country. Why Don’t We was down there for a week last year, and while there, they celebrated Thanksgiving and member Corbyn Besson’s 21st birthday, and they attended the ARIA Music Awards.

The group did a lot in a week, so check it out in the video above.

Why Don’t We is a Warner Music artist and Songkick is a Warner Music Group property. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.