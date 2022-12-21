danna paola
Danna Paola Fangirled With RBD’s Anahí Over The News Of The Mexican Band’s Reunion

Not only were fans flipping about about news of RBD’s reunion on Monday (December 19), but so were other pop stars. Mexican singer Danna Paola fangirled over the announcement on Instagram and she received a sweet response from RBD’s Anahí.

RBD rocked the Latinx Internet this week with the announcement of the Mexican band’s reunion next year. Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni will join forces once again under the RBD name. Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera is the only original member who opted not to return.

The five returning members of RBD posted a video teaser of the band’s comeback on their personal Instagram accounts. On Anahí’s post, Paola commented, “Aaaahhhh! I love you guys!” with multiple crying face, heart, and flame emojis. Anahí responded to Paola’s comment with a sweet message. “I love you!!!!,” she wrote with heart emojis.

On the website SoyRebelde.World, fans can sign-up for more information on RBD’s comeback. There’s a countdown clock that leads to the date January 19, 2023. There’s also a message that says, “Get your tie ready,” which is a reference to the band’s outfits in the telenovela Rebelde. Though more details haven’t been offered about the reunion, it’s being reported that RBD will embark on the Soy Rebelde World Tour next year.

Earlier this year, Paola released a cover of one of RBD’s classics. She recorded a new version of “Solo Quédate En Silencio” alongside Mexican glam rock group Moderatto.

