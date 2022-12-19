After much speculation, RBD will officially be returning in 2023. After parting ways over a decade ago, the Mexican group that was spun-off from the telenovela Rebelde announced its comeback. Five of the six original members will joining forces once again.

RBD rose to prominence in 2004 thanks to the telenovela Rebelde. Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, and Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera formed the Latin Grammy-nominated group. Gorillaz and Hilary Duff appeared as special guests during the series’ run. After embarking on multiple world tours, RBD called it quits in 2009.

In 2020, four members of RBD briefly reunited to record the single “Siempre He Estado Aquí.” The line-up that included Anahí, Dulce María, Chávez, and von Uckermann disbanded following a live-stream concert. This past year, Bad Bunny name-checked RBD in his song “Me Porto Bonito” from his Un Verano Sin Ti album. Karol G later invited Anahí to perform the RBD classic “Sálvame” at her concert in Mexico City.

After five of the members were spotted at a dinner together last month, it was revealed that they were plotting their comeback as RBD. Anahí, Dulce María, Perroni, Chávez, and von Uckermann all changed their profile pictures on Instagram today to the classic RBD logo. Their personal Instagram pages have been wiped to only include a video teasing the band’s reunion.

On the website SoyRebelde.World, fans can sign-up for more information on RBD’s comeback. There is also a countdown clock leading to the date, January 19, 2023, which will mark the band’s reunion. Though more details haven’t been offered, it’s being reported that RBD will embark on the Soy Rebelde World Tour next year.

Herrera is the only member that decided not to return for the RBD reunion. Since the disbandment of RBD in 2009, he has focused on his acting career in the US and Mexico.