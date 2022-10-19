Danna Paola will be tackling a classic by Queen this week for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Today (October 19), the Mexican pop star announced that she will be covering “A Kind Of Magic” alongside Egyptian artist Felukah and Saudi Arabian singer Tamtam.

Paola, Felukah, and Tamtam are collaborating on a cover of Queen’s “A Kind Of Magic.” Their version of the 1986 hit will be released as part of Coca-Cola’s “Believing Is Magic” campaign for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Paola’s Latin pop sound will be blended with Arabic culture by way of Felukah and Tamtam’s features.

“It’s inspiring to be part of a global campaign represented by women,” Paola said in a statement. “Working with Felukah and Tamtam was a beautiful and magical experience. Music is the magic key to bring people together. I’m thrilled to be part of this and to put Mexico into the spotlight.”

Paola, Felukah, and Tamtam’s “A Kind Of Magic” music video will be released on Friday, October 21. The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar on November 20. Earlier this year, Paola returned to the music scene with her single “XT4S1S.” She is currently touring Mexico on the XT4S1S Tour with US dates expected to be announced soon.