After being behind-the-scenes as a producer for recognizable names in electropop, Danny L Harle is ready to step onto center stage with his debut LP. The producer officially announced his collection of club-ready songs Harlecore with a soaring new single.

Harle debuted the fluttering track “On A Mountain” Thursday, which boasts euphoric vocals and trance-like synths over a racing beat. The song officially previews Harlecore, which aims to offer a home for ravers who are missing the experience of live music. Throughout 13 tracks, Harle offers his vision of a futuristic club, which each room holding one of four residents with a distinct style of music: DJ Danny, MC Boing, DJ Mayhem, and DJ Ocean.

Ahead of announcing his debut album, Harle has earned a respected name for himself after working on projects with some contemporary pop stars. Most recently, the producer lent a prominent hand in music for the likes of Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Clairo. He also worked as the executive producer for Caroline Polachek’s critically acclaimed debut album Pang.

Listen to Harle’s “On A Mountain” above and find the Harlecore album art and tracklist below.

1. DJ Danny — “Where Are You Now”

2. MC Boing — “Boing Beat”

3. DJ Mayhem — “Interlocked”

4. DJ Ocean — “Ocean’s Theme”

5. DJ Danny — “On A Mountain”

6. MC Boing — “Piano Song”

7. DJ Danny — “Do You Remember”

8. DJ Mayhem — “All Night”

9. DJ Danny — “Take My Heart Away”

10. DJ Ocean — “For So Long”

11. DJ Mayhem — “Shining Stars”

12. MC Boing — “Car Song”

13. DJ Danny — “Ti Amo”

Harlecore is out 2/26 via Mad Decent. Pre-order it here.

