Country music has a ton of fresh new faces, including Reyna Roberts, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell. But there’s another rising star to look out for—Dasha.

This summer, the “Shiny Things” singer will be on the tips of everyone’s tongue thanks to her upcoming live show run. In August, Dasha will hit the road for her debut headlining tour, Dashville, USA.

Ahead of the tour, Dasha will highly-anticipated song, “Didn’t I” on July 12. In the meantime, fans are going to sure to run up the stream on her album, What Happens Now?, which features breakthrough single, “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’).”

The ticket sale for the Dashville, USA tour kicked off on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time. To secure your access to a show near you, click here. Continue below to view the full tour schedule, official tour poster, and more.