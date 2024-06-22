Dasha Press Image 2024 Credit Adam Budd
Adam Budd
Pop

Dasha Is Taking Her Country-Pop Goodness On The Road For Her ‘Dashville, USA’ Tour

Country music has a ton of fresh new faces, including Reyna Roberts, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell. But there’s another rising star to look out for—Dasha.

This summer, the “Shiny Things” singer will be on the tips of everyone’s tongue thanks to her upcoming live show run. In August, Dasha will hit the road for her debut headlining tour, Dashville, USA.

Ahead of the tour, Dasha will highly-anticipated song, “Didn’t I” on July 12. In the meantime, fans are going to sure to run up the stream on her album, What Happens Now?, which features breakthrough single, “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’).”

@dasha

debut country album dropping feb 16 pre save in bio 🧡

♬ Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) – Dasha

The ticket sale for the Dashville, USA tour kicked off on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time. To secure your access to a show near you, click here. Continue below to view the full tour schedule, official tour poster, and more.

Dasha 2024 Tour Dates: Dashville, USA

08/12 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
08/14 — St. Polten, AT @ Frequence Festival
08/16 — Hasselt Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/17 — Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
08/19 — London, UK @ Scala
08/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
08/23 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/24 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
10/08 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/09 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/14 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/18 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Rock
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
11/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/08 — Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cat’s
11/09 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
11/11 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/14 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In
11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

Dasha’s Dashville, USA Tour poster

Dasha DASHVILLE, U.S.A Tour poster
Warner
