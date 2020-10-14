Pop

Demi Lovato Shares Bold Criticisms Of Donald Trump On Her New Song, ‘Commander In Chief’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

With the 2020 presidential election not far away, a lot of people are looking for a change. Among those is Demi Lovato, who has released a scathing criticism of Donald Trump with her new song, “Commander In Chief.”

Lovato sings on the ballad’s chorus, “Commander In Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn’t sleep, seriously / Do you even know the truth? / We’re in a state of crisis, people are dyin’ / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still / b`upre able to breathe?

In a CNN interview, Lovato said of the song:

“It’s very important for me that I get to use my platform for something much bigger than just singing. There’s been so many times where I wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that, and I think one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear, and then he has to answer those questions to everybody and not just me.”

She also spoke about voting, saying, “We have to show up, we have to turn up and vote because it’s so important that our voices are heard. And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote. Just get out and vote so that at the end of the day, whatever happens, whoever wins, we can actually look and say, ‘Well, you know what? At least everyone got out there and voted and did their part, and our country spoke.'”

Meanwhile, Finneas, who co-wrote and co-produced the track, also noted on Instagram, “I think people underestimate the bravery it takes to put out a song like this when your platform is as large as Demi’s is. But I’m sure if you asked her, she’d tell you it was her responsibility. It was an Honor to produce this one for the wildly talented Demi Lovato.”

Listen to “Commander In Chief” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
by:
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×