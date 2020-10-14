With the 2020 presidential election not far away, a lot of people are looking for a change. Among those is Demi Lovato, who has released a scathing criticism of Donald Trump with her new song, “Commander In Chief.”

Lovato sings on the ballad’s chorus, “Commander In Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn’t sleep, seriously / Do you even know the truth? / We’re in a state of crisis, people are dyin’ / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still / b`upre able to breathe?

In a CNN interview, Lovato said of the song:

“It’s very important for me that I get to use my platform for something much bigger than just singing. There’s been so many times where I wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that, and I think one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear, and then he has to answer those questions to everybody and not just me.”

She also spoke about voting, saying, “We have to show up, we have to turn up and vote because it’s so important that our voices are heard. And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote. Just get out and vote so that at the end of the day, whatever happens, whoever wins, we can actually look and say, ‘Well, you know what? At least everyone got out there and voted and did their part, and our country spoke.'”

Demi Lovato discusses her new song, “Commander in Chief” aimed at President Donald Trump in new @CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/Gp7ljscVC9 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Finneas, who co-wrote and co-produced the track, also noted on Instagram, “I think people underestimate the bravery it takes to put out a song like this when your platform is as large as Demi’s is. But I’m sure if you asked her, she’d tell you it was her responsibility. It was an Honor to produce this one for the wildly talented Demi Lovato.”

Listen to “Commander In Chief” above.