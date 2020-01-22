Demi Lovato is looking to make her return to music in a big way to kick off 2020: It was recently announced that she will sing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, and that she will perform at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. Given her recent hiatus, it’s not clear what song(s) she intends to perform: Lovato has a discography filled with successful singles, but she doesn’t have any new releases to promote at the moment. That said, it looks like she might actually perform a special unreleased song.

TMZ reports that the song Lovato is set to perform is one she wrote just four days before her overdose, and that it “will reflect her state of mind during that time in her life.” The publication also says that Lovato previously vowed the “big ballad style” track would be the first song she performed in a major venue if she ever had the opportunity again.

Lovato teased her comeback in 2019, when she announced that Scooter Braun was her new manager. She posted a photo of the two of them and captioned it, “GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!”