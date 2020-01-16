Demi Lovato Will Sing The National Anthem At The Super Bowl

It has been known for a while now that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIV, which goes down on February 2. That’s not the only musical performance that will happen in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on game day, though, as it has been revealed that Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem.

Watch Demi perform the National Anthem at #SBLIV on February 2nd! 🏈 @NFL pic.twitter.com/Mr5aLH9H8k — Team Demi (@ddlovato) January 16, 2020

This won’t be Lovato’s first rendition of the national anthem at a major sporting event, as she sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the big Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017. Before that, she also belted out the song at World Series games in 2011, 2012, and 2015. It’s also worth noting Lovato’s existing NFL connection: Last year, she knocked out one of NFL insider Jay Glazer’s teeth during an MMA training session.

This news comes days after Lovato’s Twitter account was resurrected under the name “Team Demi.” She deleted the account in February following backlash she received after making jokes about 21 Savage’s situation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Since getting back on Twitter, Lovato also announced that she will be performing at this month’s Grammy Awards. These announcements mark Lovato’s musical comeback after experiencing an overdose in 2018.

.@DDLovato’s Twitter account has been resurrected under the new name, “Team Demi” ahead of her music comeback. pic.twitter.com/lhQQ3I155z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2020

Demi will be performing live at the #GRAMMYs on Jan 26th! pic.twitter.com/I3NnWWsQty — Team Demi (@ddlovato) January 14, 2020

Lovato previously teased her comeback in May 2019, when she announced that Scooter Braun was her new manager. She shared a photo of the two of them and wrote, “GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!”