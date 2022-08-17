Ahead of her new album, Holy Fvck, Demi Lovato sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss the pop-rock-influenced project. In the interview, she opened up about her past struggles with addiction and seeing people around her die at a young age.

She revealed that she touches on this more in a song called “Dead Friends,” saying, “I’ve made friends of all ages. I’ve lost friends that were around my age, and those hurt so deeply because we’ve been in the trenches together. I had a lot of survivor’s guilt after my overdose because […] right after that, Mac Miller died, and it just put everything into perspective for me of, ‘That could have been you, that almost was you, and how are you going to live your life now?’ And it affected me a lot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato noted that her family has been an “incredible” support system as she navigates her recovery and sobriety.

“I’ve had members of my family struggle with addiction,” Lovato said, “so they are very understanding of it, and they know what it’s like. Do they worry to this day? Absolutely. That’s never probably going to go away with what I put them through. And put myself through. And as a consequence of that, they ended up suffering.”

Holy Fvck is out 8/19 via Island Records. Pre-save it here.

