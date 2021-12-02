After pleading guilty to the distribution of fentanyl, Mac Miller drug supplier Stephen Walter insisted that he had no idea that the pills he gave the rapper contained fentanyl, according to a new report in the New York Post.

Walter, who was in court Tuesday (via video conference) for the hearing in which he actually entered his plea, told the judge, “I was charged with selling blue pills, little blue counterfeit oxycontin pills… and I didn’t know what was in them. I didn’t know, like, fentanyl was in it. But I do say, yes, that I aided and abetted the transaction.”

Those pills wound up being the catalyst for Mac Miller’s eventual overdose, as the dosage for fentanyl is up to ten times stronger than oxycontin. Walter said he’d never met Mac before, only the other two men who were also indicted in the case, Cameron Pettit and Ryan Reavis, both of whom also pled guilty. “I only talked to Cameron,” he said. “I didn’t know what his intentions were with the pills. After he saw Ryan Reavis, I didn’t know what he was going to do with them.”

Walter’s sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2022; Reavis’ is scheduled for April 4, 2022. Both could be given up to 20 years in federal prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.