Demi Lovato Said They Feel The ‘Most Confident’ During Sex

Demi Lovato just reinvented themselves with their new album Revamped, followed by a triumphant performance at the MTV VMAs. The singer is known for their positivity; in 2015, they shared their album Confident, and have been advocating for themselves throughout their entire career.

In a chat on the LadyGang podcast on Tuesday, September 19, they discussed confidence in detail. “I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” they said. “‘Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like… what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody.”

Upon the announcement of Revamped, Lovato shared a statement about their intent of the album. “With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them,” they said. “Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

Listen to the podcast episode below.