The MTV Video Music Awards for 2023 are just a few weeks away, as they’ll be hosted at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12. To give those either attending or watching an idea of who will be performing, they’ve unveiled the first round of musical acts.

Demi Lovato will be returning to the VMAs after six years, gearing up for the release of their album, Revamped. The project finds them putting a rock-inspired shift on the biggest hits across their career, complete with modern vocals.

Karol G is on the performance lineup for the first time. The musician is also nominated for three awards, including Artist Of The Year. Stray Kids will also be giving their first performance from the VMAs stage, performing their hit “S-Class” from their latest album, according to Variety. The song was also nominated for Best K-Pop.

Finally, rounding out the first drop of performers is Måneskin, who rose to prominence during the Eurovision Song Contest. The group found mainstream success with their hit “Beggin” and previously won a VMA for Best Alternative. Now, they are returning to promote a new single, “Honey (Are You Coming?).”

Fans can still vote through September 1 for who they want to win the awards in most categories. Find more information here.